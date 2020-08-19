UVA group proposes to remove George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee of the Native American Indigenous Studies Group at the University of Virginia is calling on the university to remove the statue.

The George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue located on 13th NW Main Street, near the eastern entrance of UVA, was built in 1921.

George Rogers Clark Disposition Committee Chair Anthony Lopez wants the statue removed and replaced with a Native American and Indigenous Studies Center in that space.

“We are asking the University of Virginia, President Ryan, to have the statue removed,” Lopez said.

Lopez, who is an American Indian, says he’s hoping the university will replace the statue so American Indians can participate as equals in the university’s mission.

“We’re going to ask the question, ‘can we do better than this?’ What can we replace this with that makes our society better and our university better,” Lopez said.

Lopez says he just wants the university and community to agree to remove the statue.

“We think it’s one of the worst statues in America, and actually I’d like to invite the community in Charlottesville and region to come and look at it,” Lopez said.

