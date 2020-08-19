Advertisement

UVA group proposes to remove George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue

George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue in Charlottesville.
George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee of the Native American Indigenous Studies Group at the University of Virginia is calling on the university to remove the statue.

The George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue located on 13th NW Main Street, near the eastern entrance of UVA, was built in 1921.

George Rogers Clark Disposition Committee Chair Anthony Lopez wants the statue removed and replaced with a Native American and Indigenous Studies Center in that space.

“We are asking the University of Virginia, President Ryan, to have the statue removed,” Lopez said.

Lopez, who is an American Indian, says he’s hoping the university will replace the statue so American Indians can participate as equals in the university’s mission.

“We’re going to ask the question, ‘can we do better than this?’ What can we replace this with that makes our society better and our university better,” Lopez said.

Lopez says he just wants the university and community to agree to remove the statue.

“We think it’s one of the worst statues in America, and actually I’d like to invite the community in Charlottesville and region to come and look at it,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

Local

Caregivers Community Network plans virtual visits for Fall

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The program normally has JMU students visit the care-receiver, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fall, students will visit both the caregiver and care-receiver virtually.

State

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

State

Senator: ‘I will be vindicated’ in Confederate monument case

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Virginia state senator charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth says that she will beat the case.

Latest News

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

News

Pet of the Week - August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, August 19, Virginia has had 109,019 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Weather

It has been a very active hurricane season, how does the rest of the season look?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
The peak of hurricane season is approaching and it has already been a very active season with several records set. In fact, the rest of the season looks fairly active.

News

HFD teams up with SPCA to promote heat safety

Updated: 10 hours ago