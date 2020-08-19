Valley charter bus companies still struggling amid pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The motor-coach industry is still fighting for financial relief. Quick’s Bus Company in Staunton said business is not getting any better.

The bus company typically averages abut 500 rides per month. So far in August, they have only had about five rides.

President Jason Quick said most bus companies probably won’t make it through the pandemic, and he doesn’t anticipate being even 50 percent operational until march of 2021.

That’s why he hopes the Coronavirus Emergency Relief for Transportation Services, or CERTS, Act gets passed with the next stimulus package. And he said he hopes it comes sooner rather than later.

“We just need it. We really need it to pay our employees. There’s just no income.. none whatsoever, and it’s getting pretty desperate,” Quick said.

The CERTS Act would set aside $10 billion for the transit industry.

Quick said he's worried the company will lose its drivers if the help doesn't come soon and business may have to start over.

"When they were getting their unemployment, the extra $600, we hadn't lost a bunch of them. We're starting to see that they're going to have to find jobs somewhere in different sectors, so we're really nervous that we're going to lose a lot of that talent," Quick said.

Quick said the money would go toward payroll and just paying the bills until people feel comfortable riding again.

Quick is encouraging the community to call senators to show support for the act.

