Valley farmers see success and struggles during 2020

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — For Valley farmers, weather always plays a significant role with the crops they grow.

One local farmer said he had to battle several different challenges this year. A damp and cool spring attracted slugs to crops. As soon as it warmed up and there were stretches of dry weather, the slugs went away, and hay was also able to be produced.

He also said this summer started off on a drier note and the August rain came right at the perfect time.

“I tell you the past couple weeks we’ve had a lot of wind to twist the corn up where I’m at right there... a lot of rain, everything looks real good right now but you know, a month or so ago, it was pretty dry... stuff wasn’t looking good,” said JT Begoon, farm manager at Begoon Farm in Grottoes.

Begoon said a dry spell would be ideal in mid-fall to kill the corn off and plant winter crops for a jumpstart to next year.

“Hopefully this fall, the weather pattern changes a little bit as the corn starts getting more mature and it starts drying down, then that goes down and dries faster so we can get it off and get our winter crops back in at a reasonable time,” said Begoon.

Begoon said they harvest their corn between mid-October and early November depending on how fast the ground dries in the fall.

