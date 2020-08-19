Virginia Tech and Radford University will identify positive COVID-19 cases

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech and Radford University have announced they will be sharing data of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

The schools have been reporting the numbers to the Virginia Department of Health, but now that information will be made public. They say it’s part of their commitment to transparency in this process and as the situation of the pandemic continues to evolve, and it’s important for the community to have this information.

“It’s really critical that accurate information is out and about in the community,” said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “As we have moved through the move-in period and the implementation of our reopening plan, we feel confident that this is an important next step in ensuring accountability and transparency with our campus community and also with the broader community.”

On Tuesday, Radford University announced a new dashboard feature to provide campus-based testing information on the number of tests and overall positivity rate. As of August 14, RU has about 11 positive cases of the 1,470 that have been tested.

In a statement from Virginia Tech’s President Dr. Tim Sands, as of August 16, 3,663 students have been tested and there is one true positive and four positives from students who had previously confirmed infections.

“We encourage everyone that information they share, whether it’s in conversations over social media or other forms is accurate and this is a step in that direction,” Scaggs said.

At Virginia Tech, less than 10 percent of classes are entirely in person and more than 60 percent will be offered entirely online. Both schools say it’s important to still have in-person coursework.

“We want our students on this campus, we want our students here, learning in person, and we’re very much committed to that and that’s why we need every Highlander to do their part,” Scaggs said.

These confirmed cases are only numbers from testing done on each campus. The New River Health District tells us if a student is tested off campus, he or she will be included in the count for the district but will not be identified as a student. These are reported under the broad Blacksburg and Radford zip codes, not specific on-campus ones.

Both Virginia Tech and Radford University plan to update their numbers weekly. Virginia Tech plans to have its dashboard up later this week.

