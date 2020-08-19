Advertisement

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Waynesboro School Board at Waynesboro High School
Waynesboro School Board at Waynesboro High School(WVIR)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public Schools released the results of their community survey regarding virtual learning.

It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

Some of the concerns addressed were that students who do not learn well online will have access to a packet of work. Teachers will be interacting with students and be available for questions during regular classroom hours to help families with questions.

School Board Vice-Chair Diana Williams said going into the year 100 percent virtual does raise a lot of questions, but she thinks the survey was helpful to address some of those concerns.

"I think we're all collectively learning the best ways to cope with the challenges. Like right now, it seems like we're exchanging one set of challenges for another," Williams said.

Families should follow up with their child's school if they have any additional questions to be better prepared for their classes.

Another main concern is child supervision for families who cannot telework, and Williams, who is also working as a child care coordinator for the C4 initiative, is working on a solution.

"What we're doing right now in working with the schools and with people in the community and really with families to address that need is... It's really a student support center model that we're kind of coming up with," Williams said.

She believes that even when we make it through the pandemic, the student support center will be embraced by the community.

“The pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate and re-think some of the things that we’ve been accustomed to, and I think the results to some of those conversations and how we’ve had to re-tool some things are really to the benefit of our students.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Valley charter bus companies still struggling amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The motor-coach industry is still fighting for financial relief. Quick’s Bus Company in Staunton said business is not getting any better.

News

Pet of the Week - August 19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, August 19, Virginia has had 109,019 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

Weather

It has been a very active hurricane season, how does the rest of the season look?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
The peak of hurricane season is approaching and it has already been a very active season with several records set. In fact, the rest of the season looks fairly active.

News

HFD teams up with SPCA to promote heat safety

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission approves Purcell Park Master Plan

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

RV sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg City Council updates plans on CARES act funding

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg City Public Schools updates plan for some students

Updated: 9 hours ago