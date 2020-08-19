Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public Schools released the results of their community survey regarding virtual learning.

It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

Some of the concerns addressed were that students who do not learn well online will have access to a packet of work. Teachers will be interacting with students and be available for questions during regular classroom hours to help families with questions.

School Board Vice-Chair Diana Williams said going into the year 100 percent virtual does raise a lot of questions, but she thinks the survey was helpful to address some of those concerns.

"I think we're all collectively learning the best ways to cope with the challenges. Like right now, it seems like we're exchanging one set of challenges for another," Williams said.

Families should follow up with their child's school if they have any additional questions to be better prepared for their classes.

Another main concern is child supervision for families who cannot telework, and Williams, who is also working as a child care coordinator for the C4 initiative, is working on a solution.

"What we're doing right now in working with the schools and with people in the community and really with families to address that need is... It's really a student support center model that we're kind of coming up with," Williams said.

She believes that even when we make it through the pandemic, the student support center will be embraced by the community.

“The pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate and re-think some of the things that we’ve been accustomed to, and I think the results to some of those conversations and how we’ve had to re-tool some things are really to the benefit of our students.”

