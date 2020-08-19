Waynesboro YMCA offers socially distant programming for fall

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro YMCA is offering in-person and socially distant programming for the fall even though Waynesboro students will be heading back to school virtually.

The facility is offering the likes of dance classes, individual and small group sports training and an improv class. Classes held in-person will follow CDC and state-recommended guidelines, including a 10-foot social distance rule and keeping shared equipment at a minimum.

Katherine Koussis, the sports director for the Waynesboro YMCA, said that even though students are going back virtually, it is still important to get students outside.

“Some of the kids at our soccer clinic were so happy just to see a child that they aren’t related to for the mental health not just for the physical health. Getting them moving and interacting with other kids again is so important,” Koussis said.

Registration for fall programs is open now and will begin in early September.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.