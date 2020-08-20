Advertisement

25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

VCU move-in.
VCU move-in.(VCU - Facebook)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.

There are currently 11 residential students in isolation on-campus and 32 residential students in quarantine on-campus.

The isolation separates those who have tested positive for the virus. Students in quarantine have also been separated after they may have been exposed to the virus.

Central Virginia campuses reopen with new safety measures ]

VCU said residential students were mailed COVID-19 testing kits before moving in. Of those entry tests, 4,380 students tested negative while 15 resulted in being positive for the virus.

New VCU students began moving in on Aug. 14 with new safety measures, including limiting the number of people who helped students move in.

