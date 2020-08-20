25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.

There are currently 11 residential students in isolation on-campus and 32 residential students in quarantine on-campus.

The isolation separates those who have tested positive for the virus. Students in quarantine have also been separated after they may have been exposed to the virus.

VCU said residential students were mailed COVID-19 testing kits before moving in. Of those entry tests, 4,380 students tested negative while 15 resulted in being positive for the virus.

New VCU students began moving in on Aug. 14 with new safety measures, including limiting the number of people who helped students move in.

