Arrow Project offering free counseling to those affected by Staunton flooding

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Arrow project is offering free counseling sessions to downtown residents and businesses affected by the flooding on August 8.

The Arrow Project is a community-focused health and wellness nonprofit organization. Sabrina Burress, the executive director of the program, said the last thing people should be thinking about is if they can afford a counselor.

“What we didn’t want to miss is the ways disasters affect mental health,” Burress said.

Burress said she wants the community to take care of their mental health.

“It’s really important to recognize that mental health professionals are not here to have you sit in this space of sadness or anxiety or depression, we’re just here to help you find whatever you need to be stable and well,” Burress said.

Sessions will be offered in person or virtually depending on the need.

