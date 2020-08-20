Arrow Project offering free counseling to those affected by Staunton flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Arrow project is offering free counseling sessions to downtown residents and businesses affected by the flooding on August 8.

The Arrow Project is a community-focused health and wellness nonprofit organization. Sabrina Burress, the executive director of the program, said the last thing people should be thinking about is if they can afford a counselor.

“What we didn’t want to miss is the ways disasters affect mental health,” Burress said.

The organization shared this post to social media to spread the word.

This past weekend our Staunton community was hit so very unexpectedly with massive flooding. Many downtown businesses... Posted by Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity, and Wellness- ARROW Project on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Burress said she wants the community to take care of their mental health.

“It’s really important to recognize that mental health professionals are not here to have you sit in this space of sadness or anxiety or depression, we’re just here to help you find whatever you need to be stable and well,” Burress said.

Sessions will be offered in person or virtually depending on the need.

