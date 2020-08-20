Blue Hole in Rockingham County now closed to public

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Hole, a popular swimming spot in Rockingham County, will now be closed to the public permanently.

Stephen King, the County Administrator, said the property was given to Rockingham County in the 1970s and since the 80s, the county’s board of supervisors has questioned keeping Blue Hole open to the public.

Earlier this week, the board voted to close Blue Hole because of the lack of safety and adequate parking.

King said the only way to access Blue Hole is from the Route 33 right of way, which is in a 55 mph zone.

“The Board [of Supervisors] has had staff look over the past 20 years since I’ve been here on a couple of occasions, look at adjacent properties, look for possible parking, look for access,” King said. “It just doesn’t exist.”

Towing will now be enforced and summons can be issued by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for trespassing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.