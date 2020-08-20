Advertisement

Blue Hole in Rockingham County now closed to public

Lack of safety and adequate parking led to the closure of Blue Hole.
Lack of safety and adequate parking led to the closure of Blue Hole.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Hole, a popular swimming spot in Rockingham County, will now be closed to the public permanently.

Stephen King, the County Administrator, said the property was given to Rockingham County in the 1970s and since the 80s, the county’s board of supervisors has questioned keeping Blue Hole open to the public.

Earlier this week, the board voted to close Blue Hole because of the lack of safety and adequate parking.

King said the only way to access Blue Hole is from the Route 33 right of way, which is in a 55 mph zone.

“The Board [of Supervisors] has had staff look over the past 20 years since I’ve been here on a couple of occasions, look at adjacent properties, look for possible parking, look for access,” King said. “It just doesn’t exist.”

Towing will now be enforced and summons can be issued by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for trespassing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shields takes over as TA boys basketball head coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Shields takes over as TA boys basketball head coach

News

2020 RCBL Finals - Game 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
2020 RCBL Finals - Game 1

News

Cignetti: Dukes had hard time scheduling games for fall season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cignetti: Dukes had hard time scheduling games for fall season

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forcast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Blue hole

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rockingham county schools

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Petersburg man charged

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Waynesboro YMCA offers socially distant programming for fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Waynesboro YMCA is offering in-person and socially distant programming for the fall even though Waynesboro students will be heading back to school virtually.

News

Valley farmers see success and struggles during 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
For Valley farmers, weather always plays a significant role with the crops they grow. One local farmer said he had to battle several different challenges this year. A damp and cool spring attracted slugs to crops. As soon as it warmed up and there were stretches of dry weather, the slugs went away, and hay was also able to be produced. He also said this summer started off on a drier note and the August rain came right at the perfect time. “I tell you the past couple weeks we’ve had a lot of wind to twist the corn up where I’m at right there... a lot of rain, everything looks real good right now but you know, a month or so ago, it was pretty dry... stuff wasn’t looking good,” said JT Begoon, farm manager at Begoon Farm in Grottoes. Begoon said a dry spell would be ideal in mid-fall to kill the corn off and plant winter crops for a jumpstart to next year. “Hopefully this fall, the weather pattern changes a little bit as the corn starts getting more mature and it starts drying down, then that goes down and dries faster so we can get it off and get our winter crops back in at a reasonable time,” said Begoon. Begoon said they harvest their corn between mid-October and early November depending on how fast the ground dries in the fall.

News

Chicano Boy Taco reopens after restaurant was damaged from Staunton flooding

Updated: 8 hours ago
After closing for remodeling, Chicano Boy Taco in Staunton has reopened following recent flash flooding. On Tuesday night, the restaurant posted to Facebook letting the community know they were back and ready for business. Hershey said when he arrived the night of the floods, some of his staff were in trees and his store manager was on the roof. Staff salvaged all they could in the days after the flooding and with the help of local contractors, the remodeling of Chicano Boy Taco began. “The challenge, you know, was getting back open and now we are here to feed you. We’ll try our hardest to continue to support the community as they rebuild,” Hershey said. Chicano Boy Taco is open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily except for Sundays and Mondays.