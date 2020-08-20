Bridgewater allocates CARES ACT funding for volunteer fire company

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - For many volunteer fire departments throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the largest fundraisers of the year were canceled this summer because of the coronavirus.

Last week, the town of Bridgewater presented $47,000 worth of CARES ACT relief to the town’s volunteer fire department to be used for operational expenses and the cost of personal protective equipment.

Chief Taylor Roby, with Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, said while the lawn party is a fun event for the community, it’s an important event to help replace equipment, fill-up vehicles, and keep the lights on throughout the year.

“This money we get will go to support operations, but also in addition, it will make up for some of the money we had to spend due to the pandemic,” Chief Roby said. “Which includes the purchase of PPE, extra cleaning supplies to keep the station and apparatus clean, and just general support that the lawn party would normally provide us.”

Chief Roby said they have tried other forms of fundraising like through their Fundrive, but they have not been able to raise the same amount the lawn parties do.

“Our Fundrive has been highly supportive by our community and we thank them for that support,” Chief Roby said. “It, however, does not offset the cost, the profit from lawn party, and like I said, that’s our biggest fundraiser every year.”

The fire company will continue their fundraising efforts this fall with a drive-thru food event planned for October 2 and October 3 at the lawn party grounds.

