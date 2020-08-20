Advertisement

Cignetti: Dukes had a hard time scheduling games for fall season

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team had trouble scheduling games when the Dukes were still planning to play a fall season in 2020.

The Dukes, who have now moved their football season to the spring of 2021, were hoping to compete in the fall until it became clear the FCS playoffs would not be held. However, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti says the Dukes also struggled to put together a schedule for the fall after the CAA suspended the conference season.

“When we made the decision to keep going after the CAA shut it down, we made some preliminary calls and it looked like we had six or eight really strong candidates...knowing that the (FBS) Power Five, Group of Five may take a little longer to put together,” said Cignetti. “But as we got closer everyone sort of went into a holding pattern and then we got a lot of responses like ‘Well our schedule is full but if we have an open date, we will be back in touch...don’t call us we’ll call you'.”

With the fall season suspended, the Dukes are hoping to play at least a conference schedule in the spring followed by what is hoped to be an FCS postseason.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shields takes over as TA boys basketball head coach

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Shields takes over as TA boys basketball head coach

News

2020 RCBL Finals - Game 1

Updated: 26 minutes ago
2020 RCBL Finals - Game 1

News

Cignetti: Dukes had hard time scheduling games for fall season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Cignetti: Dukes had hard time scheduling games for fall season

Sports

Shields getting ready to lead TA boys basketball program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
Brandon Shields has taken over the head coaching role at TA and is currently leading the Knights through offseason workouts.

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Finals Schedule & Scoreboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
Scores and highlights from the Rockingham County Baseball League Finals.

Baseball

Riggleman excels in return to the mound

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
Riggleman excels in return to the mound

News

Thompson leads New Market to RCBL Finals

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
Thompson leads New Market to RCBL Finals

Sports

Riggleman excels in return to the mound

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Adam Riggleman admits he didn’t have lofty goals for the summer of 2020.

Sports

Thompson leads Shockers to RCBL Finals

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Darrell Thompson has been dominant during the RCBL Playoffs.

Sports

Longtime JMU men’s swimming & diving coach passes away

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Longtime JMU men’s swimming & diving head coach Charlie Arnold has passed away at the age of 93, the university announced Tuesday.