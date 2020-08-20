Cignetti: Dukes had a hard time scheduling games for fall season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team had trouble scheduling games when the Dukes were still planning to play a fall season in 2020.

The Dukes, who have now moved their football season to the spring of 2021, were hoping to compete in the fall until it became clear the FCS playoffs would not be held. However, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti says the Dukes also struggled to put together a schedule for the fall after the CAA suspended the conference season.

“When we made the decision to keep going after the CAA shut it down, we made some preliminary calls and it looked like we had six or eight really strong candidates...knowing that the (FBS) Power Five, Group of Five may take a little longer to put together,” said Cignetti. “But as we got closer everyone sort of went into a holding pattern and then we got a lot of responses like ‘Well our schedule is full but if we have an open date, we will be back in touch...don’t call us we’ll call you'.”

With the fall season suspended, the Dukes are hoping to play at least a conference schedule in the spring followed by what is hoped to be an FCS postseason.

