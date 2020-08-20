Daniel Gade, facing Sen. Warner for Va. Senate seat visits Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The race for Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat continues and the Republican candidate, Daniel Gade, took a trip to Rockingham County on Tuesday.

Gade made stops to meet his supporters at the Rockingham County Fair and the GOP Headquarters.

The Republican said he wants to bring something new to Washington as he hopes to take over Democrat Mark Warner’s Senate seat.

Gade has served in the military since he was 17 years old and said him running for one of the commonwealth’s Senate seats is an extension of his military service.

After serving in the army, working as a professor at American University and in George W. Bush’s administration focusing his efforts on veteran issues and military health care, Gade said he is a new kind of politician and he wants to return the power to the people.

“What Virginians have this year is a stark choice between a career servant, that’s me, and a career politician, that’s Mark Warner,” Gade said. “I think people are sick of career politicians because we see year after year things staying the same or getting worse and everybody’s sick of it, and fundamentally, that’s the difference between the two of us.”

Gade said politicians should be servants of the Constitution first, which is what he wants to do for Virginians.

Gade has challenged Warner to five debates, which are in negotiation, leading up to the November vote. In those debates, he wants to discuss affordable health care, quality housing, well-paying jobs and individual liberty.

“When [Virginians] see us on stage debating each other what they’re going to see is a sharp difference between somebody with a lifetime of service and somebody who goes to the Senate and goes along to get along,” Gade said.

Warner has challenged the GOP nominee to three debates.

