Dominion Energy EnergyShare program expands to help small businesses

A sign outside of a Dominion Energy office building in downtown Richmond.
A sign outside of a Dominion Energy office building in downtown Richmond.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Daniel Heffner, NBC12
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dominion EnergyShare program has announced extra money to help its customers during the pandemic.

In a normal year, the company spends around $13 million for the program but they have added an extra $1 million.

Dominion is partnering with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a Small Business Relief Program to help make this possible. Half of the $1 million will be reserved for small businesses.           

Starting Sept. 1, if you own a small business - you can apply for EnergyShare bill assistance for up to $1000 to help keep the doors open.           

Dominion has also increased the amount of money a residential customer is eligible to receive from $300 to $600.           

There will also be no disconnections or late fees until at least Oct. 14, and payment plans are available to help you catch up on your power bill.

For more information on the program, click here.

