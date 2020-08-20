Dominion Energy EnergyShare program expands to help small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dominion EnergyShare program has announced extra money to help its customers during the pandemic.

In a normal year, the company spends around $13 million for the program but they have added an extra $1 million.

Dominion is partnering with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a Small Business Relief Program to help make this possible. Half of the $1 million will be reserved for small businesses.

Starting Sept. 1, if you own a small business - you can apply for EnergyShare bill assistance for up to $1000 to help keep the doors open.

Dominion has also increased the amount of money a residential customer is eligible to receive from $300 to $600.

There will also be no disconnections or late fees until at least Oct. 14, and payment plans are available to help you catch up on your power bill.

