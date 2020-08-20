EMU moves to online start after four students test positive for COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information.

In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic.

The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith.

All undergraduate classes will begin online now starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6.

According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days.

