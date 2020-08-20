First Alert Forecast: A few showers and storms through the weekend, warming up next week

(WHSV) - An upper level disturbance will approach the area for the end of the week bringing more showers with some storms. Temperatures heat up again into next week.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s, a comfortable start. Partly cloudy for the day and comfortable, a stray shower can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening. Mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Comfortable for the evening with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A stray shower can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening, most stay dry. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, generally noon to about midnight. Not a complete washout but there will be scattered activity in the area. A pleasant and comfortable evening in the 70s with a few scattered showers and storms through about midnight. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

An upper level disturbance will arrive on Friday, which will increase our shower and storm chances in the afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild start in the 60s. Mostly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, from about noon through midnight. Mild and very comfortable overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm later in the day, but this will not be widespread. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s, very comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds, warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. A mild night, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

