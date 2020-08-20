High expectations for Pendleton County in 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County High School football team is back on the practice field preparing for what many hope is another special fall for the Wildcats.

Pendleton Co. brings back about seven starters on both sides of the ball from a team that went 11-2 overall in 2019, earned the No. 2 seed in the Class A State Playoffs, and advanced to the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Wheeling Central Catholic.

“Last year we weren’t really expected to be that good so this year it will be slightly different, playing with a target on our back, but I think we are ready for it,” said Pendleton County senior lineman Josh Alt. “We like a challenge so we are definitely ready for whatever any team brings at us.”

Standout quarterback Isaiah Gardiner returns after a breakout performance in his first season as a starter during his junior year last fall. The Wildcats will rely on their dual-threat QB to lead the offense.

“We want to make it as far as we did last year, we want to go further actually,” said Gardiner. “We want to win.”

With West Virginia still planning to play high school football in the fall of 2020, Pendleton County has a chance to again contend for a state title. The Wildcats currently have eight games on their schedule but head coach Zac Smith says they are hoping to add one more contest to the slate.

“We want to get out here and start executing and we want to get back to as close to perfection as we can get to,” said Smith. “That’s what we are going to strive for and again we are just glad to be back and out on the field and enjoying the game.”

Pendleton County is scheduled to open the the 2020 season Friday, September 4 at home against James Monroe.

