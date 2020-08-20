No fans for WVU football season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia University announced Thursday there will be no fans in attendance for the Mountaineers’ season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Statement from West Virginia Athletics - Thursday, August 20

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that football’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will take place without spectators at Milan Puskar Stadium. Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted.

Expected capacity at Big 12 Conference home games, starting on Oct. 3 vs. Baylor, will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.

”We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.”

“Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.