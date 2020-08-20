Plains Elementary transforms cafeteria into pre-K classroom to accommodate social distancing guidelines

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers have had to get creative to make sure young students heading back to school for in-person instruction are safe.

Rockingham County Public Schools will be welcoming back pre-K, kindergarten and first grade in just a few weeks.

The first challenge teachers at Plains Elementary School encountered was not having enough space in classrooms to socially distance students, so they collaborated to turn the school’s cafeteria into one big pre-K classroom.

“With that came a lot of creative thinking and strategies on how we can create centers and play areas and learning environments that also ensure that our students stay safe and meet the guidelines that are set forth through our safety policies,” Amber Depoy, who is a pre-K teacher at PES, said.

The two pre-K classes will share this cafeteria space, where teachers Depoy and Marsha Hinkle have worked with other PES teachers to space work and play stations six feet apart. Depoy said the cafeteria classroom can fit up to 36 pre-K students.

“The county and school have ordered us mats that the students are able to use that we can place so they will know exactly their area is so we can maintain safe distances at all times,” Depoy said.

Normally, Depoy said they’d only be able to have some of the elements that are in the cafeteria out because of limited space in their classrooms.

“It was really neat to work with different people in the building to gather their ideas and input and start to create spaces that provide a variety of play and learning experiences for kids,” Deploy said. “We’re using some of our tools and resources in ways that we wouldn’t have used them in the classroom.”

To keep children from sharing germs, toys will be distributed in bins to each child and later disinfected.

The CDC recommends keeping each student’s belongings separated from others’ and in individually labeled containers, cubbies, lockers or areas.

Kindergarten and first-grade classes will be split between two classrooms to ensure proper distancing. More teaching assistants will help Pre-K through first-grade teachers during these in-person instruction classes.

