Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA holds virtual yard sale

100% of the proceeds go toward care, shelter and food for the many animals in need at the SPCA.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past few months, the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA has been holding a yard sale fundraiser. It has been running both virtually and in person, and as of Aug. 8, the money-raising efforts will continue for the next couple of months.

"Doing really well over the past couple months, I think we've gotten just over $1,500.00 so we're hoping to keep it going," RHSPCA's Marketing and Fundraising Manager, Tiffany Corbin, said.

Everything available has been donated by community members, ranging from books to jewelry, to furniture and just basic household items. Corbin says 100% of the proceeds go toward care, shelter and food for the many animals in need at the SPCA.

“We have items ranging from $3.00 to I think, $250.00, so there’s really something for everyone,” Corbin said, and they are continuing to accept items every day.

All items are posted in the RHSPCA Virtual Yard Sale Facebook group, which anyone can join, and prices are determined by the staff at the SPCA.

You can also schedule an appointment to look at the items in person by messaging the RHSPCA on Facebook or calling (540) 434-5270.

