Seven VT students suspended after off-campus events allegedly added risk to public health during pandemic

Classes for Hokies are set to resume Monday, August 24
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hokies were placed on interim suspension ahead of Monday’s fall semester start for putting public health at risk during recent off-campus incidents, according to Dean of Students Byron Hughes.

“Should the Dean of Students Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department, or the Blacksburg Police Department need to respond to concerns about noise violations or disruptive parties, a referral will be made to the Office of Student Conduct for their follow-up...Consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, we expect all students to take personal responsibility in helping to keep the public safe.”

No details were given regarding the specific circumstances leading to the suspensions. Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

