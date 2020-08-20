Shields getting ready to lead TA boys basketball program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby boys basketball program has another new head coach.

Brandon Shields has taken over the role at TA and is currently leading the Knights through offseason workouts. He becomes the fourth head coach for the program over the last four years. Shields, who was a star player at Turner Ashby in the early 2000s, says coaching the Knights is his dream job and he hopes to bring stability.

“We want to be a first class program, we want to compete on the state level,” said Shields.

Turner Ashby’s last winning season came during the 2013-2014 season and the program has won just 20 games combined over the last four seasons.

“We have some work to do right here in this city and county before we can talk about all that stuff so (we) really just want to establish a culture that is hard working, that has good energy,” said Shields.

Players say their new head coach is committed to the program and pushing to the Knights to be a competitive team during the 2020-2021 season.

“The first thing he told us was he was going to stay because this is where he grew up, this is where he wanted to be,” said Turner Ashby senior guard Tyson Snow. “But then he also said he’s not just going to try and build the program or whatever, we are going to try and win this year.”

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Turner Ashby’s week as the featured high school is August 17-23.

