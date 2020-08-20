Advertisement

Staunton couple rebuilding their home after foundation was destroyed by flooding

With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade.
With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade. On August 8, their basement flooded, causing the foundation of the home to collapse.

That night, Cindy could not believe what had happened.

“I just thought its worse than I could have imagined and I thought our house is going to fall down,” Cindy said.

Investigators were unsure if the house would stand through the night so the couple was told to evacuate.

“They told us if we walked incredibly gently we could walk back in the house get a few things, in a suitcase, and get back out. They said don’t jiggle the house a bit,” Cindy explained.

Once it was safe to return, the Hickman’s began the journey to rebuild. A friend of Julian’s who had been experiencing his own hardships came by to draft up a plan.

“After a few hours, he was really tired and he was exhausted and needed to leave. He went out to his truck and then 20 minutes, later he shows back up and says, ‘I thought of something.’ He did that three times the whole day,” Julian explained.

Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have stepped up to help the Hickman’s. Their GoFundMe page has already raised more than $6,000.

