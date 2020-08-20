Advertisement

Valley author publishes book to ease children’s fears over virtual school

"Madi Goes to Virtual School," written by Rob Morgan and illustrated by Noel Mugaviri, tells the story of young Madi as she prepares for her first day of virtual school.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — A Valley author has published a book to help younger students cope with virtual learning as they move closer to the start of a new school year.

Author Rob Morgan got the idea for the story at the dinner table as he talked about what the school year would look like with his kids. Morgan’s middle child, Madison, is starting kindergarten this year, and his eldest, Ava, is returning to elementary school.

“I knew that for many students, this was going to be a new and potentially anxious time,” Morgan said in a press release. “I wanted to bring comfort that while this may be different, different could still be okay.”

The book, “Madi Goes to Virtual School,” tells the story of Madi, a young girl who learns that she’ll be staying home on her first day at school. But despite Madi’s nervousness, the press release says that it doesn’t take long for her to learn just how much fun virtual school can be.

