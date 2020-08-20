Advertisement

Virginia Democrats, Donald Trump Jr. discuss 2020 elections

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The Democratic National Convention continues Thursday and the party is hoping to rev up voters heading into November. Party activists on both sides of the aisle say Virginia is still a battleground state, despite trending blue in recent elections.

“The Virginia Bernie delegates did achieve a lot to move the Democratic party to the left in the state of Virginia,” said Alexa Leister-Frasier.

Alexa Leister-Frasier’s says her life as an agricultural migrant worker inspires her to advocate for progressive causes, like universal health care and a higher minimum wage. The Shenandoah Valley Bernie Sanders delegate planned to be in Wisconsin for the Democratic National Convention, but she went back to working on the farm when the program went virtual. This week, she took a break from the busy harvest season to talk about whether she will vote for democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this November now that Sanders is out of the race.

“I would like to vote for him, but he has got to actually show me that he cares more about his constituents than his corporate donors,” said Leister-Frasier.

Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, sees the party rallying around the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.

“Maybe we are supposed to break the glass ceiling in 2020,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). “And I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that happens.”

Virginia went blue in the 2016 presidential election and Democrats have seen major victories in recent years. However, in a one-on-one interview with Gray DC correspondent Alana Austin, Donald Trump Junior said his father’s campaign is not giving up on winning back the former red state.

“It’s not your grandparents’ democrat party anymore. It’s a radical left-wing Marxist organization,” said Trump.

Trump Junior says he thinks the Democrats’ platform is too far to the left and would raise taxes by trillions of dollars.

“It would send the American economy, your retirement, your 401k into the stone ages,” argued Trump.

With the election less than three months away, both sides say they will aggressively campaign in Virginia even if efforts are largely going digital in this new age of politics.

The DNC wraps up Thursday. The Republican National Convention picks up next week.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.