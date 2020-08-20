Advertisement

Virginia Department of Education expands online learning system

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education says that every teacher in public schools across the commonwealth will be able to host virtual classes through its online learning system, Virtual Virginia.

The expanded access is available to all school divisions with no extra cost thanks to $3.5 million COVID-19 relief funding.

“This expansion provides additional options for school divisions that are reopening with limitations on in-person instruction and for school divisions that may have to revert to distance learning during the year because of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “On behalf of our schools, I thank Governor Ralph Northam for his leadership in designating these CARES Act funds for Virtual Virginia so our students can continue to learn during the challenging school year ahead.”

Prior to the pandemic, the system focused on high school courses. Now, Virtual Virginia includes digital content for grades K-8.

“With the likelihood of most of our school divisions offering some version of virtual instruction for the upcoming school year, we wanted to leverage the capacity of our platform to provide content aligned with the Virginia Standards of Learning in grades K-8,” Lane said. “This expansion is the first time Virtual Virginia has offered content below the middle grades.”

More than 90 percent of Virginia’s 132 schools are using the Virtual Virginia platform or enrolling students in courses, according to the VDOE.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.

Back To School

Plains Elementary transforms cafeteria into pre-K classroom to accommodate social distancing guidelines

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The first challenge teachers at Plains Elementary School encountered was not having enough space in classrooms to socially distance students, so PES teachers collaborated to turn the school’s cafeteria into one big Pre-K classroom.

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg City Public Schools updates plan for some students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders continue to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Latest News

Back To School

Virginia Tech and Radford University will identify positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Virginia Tech and Radford University have announced they will be sharing data of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

Back To School

Virginia Tech reports five positive cases of COVID-19 upon return to class

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
Sands says the university’s COVID-19 dashboard will be available online sometime this week, and will be updated at least weekly.

News

Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation prepares for JMU students’ return

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has finalized their James Madison University bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Back To School

JMU students express concern after an increase of COVID-19 cases at UNC

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
After the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported they were converting to all virtual classes after an increase in COVID-19 cases, James Madison University students say they have concerns with returning next week.

Virginia Schools

JMU offers support to early career teachers

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
First, second and third-year teachers can be connected with instructional coaches to help them navigate the uncharted waters of not only becoming a new teacher but also potentially working in remote-learning environments.

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools still in need of bus drivers

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Although classes will be virtual they are looking to fill those positions in the next couple of weeks so they will be ready when school is able to return to full in-person classes.