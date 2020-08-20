Virginia Department of Education expands online learning system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education says that every teacher in public schools across the commonwealth will be able to host virtual classes through its online learning system, Virtual Virginia.

The expanded access is available to all school divisions with no extra cost thanks to $3.5 million COVID-19 relief funding.

“This expansion provides additional options for school divisions that are reopening with limitations on in-person instruction and for school divisions that may have to revert to distance learning during the year because of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “On behalf of our schools, I thank Governor Ralph Northam for his leadership in designating these CARES Act funds for Virtual Virginia so our students can continue to learn during the challenging school year ahead.”

Prior to the pandemic, the system focused on high school courses. Now, Virtual Virginia includes digital content for grades K-8.

“With the likelihood of most of our school divisions offering some version of virtual instruction for the upcoming school year, we wanted to leverage the capacity of our platform to provide content aligned with the Virginia Standards of Learning in grades K-8,” Lane said. “This expansion is the first time Virtual Virginia has offered content below the middle grades.”

More than 90 percent of Virginia’s 132 schools are using the Virtual Virginia platform or enrolling students in courses, according to the VDOE.

