Virginia’s housing market sees rebound in July

Signs advertising for condominium homes for sale, Photo Date: March 21, 2010 / A McLin / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The state’s housing market has seen a rebound in July as homeowners and sellers returned to the market during Phase 3 for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the July 2020 Home Sales Report, there were 14,581 home sales throughout Virginia, up more than 13% from July 2019 and up nearly 11% over June 2020.

According to a news release from Virginia Realtors, monthly listings in Virginia also increased in July, with over 16,000 new listings in the market. But the overall inventory of homes available for sale continues to fall. At the end of July, there was a total of 24,281 active listings across Virginia, declining by 38% since July 2019.

“There is significant pent-up demand for housing that will keep buyers active in the market through the summer and into the fall,” said Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant in the release. “A surge in COVID-19 cases could slow home sales; however, the lack of supply is the biggest constraint on the health of Virginia’s housing market.”

