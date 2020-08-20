Advertisement

‘Walk the Walk’ hopes to spread awareness about immigrants living in sactuary

Religious leaders and community members display posters before heading off to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about immigrants living in sanctuary.
Religious leaders and community members display posters before heading off to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about immigrants living in sanctuary.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clergy members from Charlottesville and across the nation have gathered at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church to start Walk the Walk, a nine-day journey to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about immigrants living in sanctuary.

“Today is the day where people of faith from all over the country have gathered to amplify Maria’s call for sanctuary and for justice,” Reverend Phil Woodson said.

Maria Chavalan Sut is an indigenous Guatemalan who came to the United States in 2015 seeking asylum, hoping to make a better life for her and her family. Instead, she’s living in sanctuary at a Charlottesville church, at risk of being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deported.

“She escaped persecution, she escaped all of this danger and death to come here and make a better life for herself and her family, and is now being threatened to be sent back into that very dangerous atmosphere,” Woodson said.

Now, Sut, religious leaders, and activists are calling for change.

“We’ve lived here for more than 500 years, resisting a system that does not work. It needs to be changed,” Sut said.

Members of the Faith in Action Network and others are marching to the nation’s capitol, planning to cover about 15 miles a day. They’re demanding liberation for Sut and others in similar situations.

“To change the system, the best example is Jesus. He even taught us with parables,” Sut said.

Sut hopes the march will spread her message to raise awareness of the realities many immigrants face when coming to the United States.

“Do not incarcerate people. Do not separate families. There is not a need for someone to be locked in a church. The military has not worked for me. It serves to kill. It is not good,” Sut said.

Rev. Woodson said he hopes Sut’s message will reach to political leaders, as well.

“My hope is to build a public knowledge and public pressure, specifically on our elected and civic leaders, to address issues of sanctuary, to offer asylum to people who truly need it,” Woodson said.

The group plans on arriving in Washington, D.C on Friday, August 28, on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Staunton

Arrow Project offering free counseling to those affected by Staunton flooding

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Staunton’s The Arrow project is offering free counseling sessions to downtown residents and business affected by the flooding on August 8.

State

Dominion Energy EnergyShare program expands to help small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Heffner, NBC12
The Dominion EnergyShare program has announced extra money to help its customers during the pandemic.

State

Seven VT students suspended after off-campus events allegedly added risk to public health during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Classes for Hokies are set to resume Monday, August 24

Local

First Lady of Virginia visits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the Commonwealth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Virgina’s First Lady and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry were in the Valley today doing their part to address food insecurity through the We Care initiative.

Latest News

Local

Petition started to get former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner back in business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Shenandoah Harley-Davidson closed its doors permanently on August 18. Now, community members are working to get a former dealership owner back in the business.

Regional

NC State moves undergrad classes to virtual format following increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said.

Local

JCPenney closing Albemarle Co. store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Fashion Square in Albemarle County is losing another anchor store. JCPenney announced the closure on its website, adding that all sales are final on September 3.

Back To School

Virginia Department of Education expands online learning system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Department of Education says that every teacher in public schools across the commonwealth will be able to host virtual classes through its online learning system, Virtual Virginia.

Back To School

25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.

State

McAuliffe files paperwork to run but says no decision made

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year but says he still hasn’t made a decision yet.