Wanted: April Marie May

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - April Marie May, 35, is wanted by the local police.

May is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for larceny and a probation violation stemming from a pair of possession of a controlled substance charges.

She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

