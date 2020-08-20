Advertisement

W.Va. confirms first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Health officials say many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19
Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.
Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child in West Virginia has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this is the first case reported in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines MIS-C as a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired.

Health officials say many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”

For more information click here.

