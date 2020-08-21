Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports larceny investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a larceny investigation.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received a report for the theft of an ATV on Friday, Aug. 21. The ATC is a camouflaged colored 2014 Honda Foreman 500 cc 4 wheeler.

The ATV was stolen from the 200 block of Stuarts Draft Highway in Greenville between 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

You can call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 if you have any information.

