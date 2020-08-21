Advertisement

Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo

Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a wiggling cub and immediately began cuddling her offspring, Washington's National Zoo said.

The cub was born at 6:35 p.m. Eastern Time, the zoo said in an Instagram post that announced the “joyous news.” It will take some time before the sex of the cub can be determined.

“Mei Xiang picked the cub up immediately and began cradling and caring for it,” the zoo said in a statement. “The panda team heard the cub vocalize.”

Panda lovers around the world were able to see the birth on the zoo’s Panda Cam. Zookeepers also were using the camera to keep an eye on mom and baby.

The cub is Mei Xiang's fourth. Her first three offspring, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, were transported to China at age 4 under an agreement with the Chinese government.

“Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious cub we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy,” said Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Because Mei Xiang is of advanced maternal age, we knew the chances of her having a cub were slim. However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species’ survival.”

At 22, Mei Xiang is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

Mei Xiang gave birth in a small den, where she created a nest out of branches. Although the place looks tiny for a big panda, the zoo said giant pandas in wild give birth in small dens. “They stay in these dens for about the cub’s first 100 days,” the zoo said on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, posted an image from Mei Xiang’s ultrasound that confirmed the pregnancy. “Keep your paws crossed!” the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was “kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid.”

“We need this! We totally need this joy,” zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said earlier this week when the pregnancy was confirmed. “We are all in desperate need of these feel-goods.”

Giant pandas at birth are about the size of a stick of butter. They’re pink and hairless; the distinctive black and white fur markings of giant pandas come later.

Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.
Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang's ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.

The zoo said Mei was impregnated via artificial insemination, a process which was heavily affected by precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic. The procedure was conducted shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14. The zoo has since reopened on a limited basis.

The father is giant panda Tian Tian.

Rather than using a combination of stored frozen sperm and fresh semen, the zoo inseminated Mei Xiang only with thawed-out semen to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures. If successful, it would be the first of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm.

—-

Associated Press writer Ashfraf Khalil contributed to this report.

News

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Apologizing publicly for the first time for crimes their lawyers insisted for months they didn’t commit, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison Friday for using their wealth and privilege to cheat their daughters’ way into the college of their choice. The two-month prison sentence for Loughlin and five-month term for Giannulli bring to a close the legal saga for the highest-profile parents ensnared in the college admissions bribery scheme — a scandal that rocked the U.S. educational system and laid bare the lengths some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities. Fighting back tears, Loughlin told the judge her actions “helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society” and pledged to do everything in her power to use her experience as a “catalyst to do good.” Her lawyer said she had begun volunteering with special needs students at an elementary school. “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin, 56, said during the hearing held via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hours before in a separate hearing, Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, told the judge he “deeply” regrets the harm to his daughters, wife and others. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward, with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience,” Giannulli, 57, said in a stoic statement. In her lawyer’s own words, Loughlin became the “undisputed face of the national scandal” thanks to her fame after her arrest, which shattered her clean image and destroyed her acting career. Attorneys for the couple described them as devoted parents whose misguided actions were motivated by a love for their children. “Lori lost the acting career she spent 40 years building,” attorney BJ Trach said. “She has become intertwined with the college admissions scandal.” Trach alluded to bullying endured by their daughters, including Olivia Jade Giannulli — a social media star who has a popular YouTube channel — since the charges were made public. The bullying forced the family to hire security, Trach said. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton expressed outrage at the couple’s greed, calling Loughlin’s life “charmed” and a “fairytale,” with success and plentiful wealth. “Yet you stand before me a convicted felon and for what? For the inexplicable desire to grasp even more, to have whatever prestige and instant gratification that comes from being able to show off the admission of your daughter to a preferred university,” Gorton said. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were ordered to surrender Nov. 19. Under the plea deals with prosecutors — unusual because the proposed terms were binding once accepted, instead of granting the judge sentencing discretion — Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin will pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House” that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and Giannulli were among 50 people charged last year in the case federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” which uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials. Nearly 30 parents have pleaded guilty while 10 are headed to trial. Unlike other prominent parents charged in the case who quickly admitted to the charges — including Felicity Huffman — Loughlin and Giannulli fiercely fought the allegations for more than a year, with their lawyers accusing prosecutors of withholding evidence that would exonerate the couple. The duo made no public comments about the allegations in the months after their arrest and guilty plea and did not submit letters expressing regret or notes of support from family and friends to the judge in the days leading up to their sentencing, although Gorton said the defense provided two letters in support of Loughlin on Friday. Prosecutors described Giannulli as “the more active participant in the scheme,” though they said Loughlin “was nonetheless fully complicit.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney told the judge that Giannulli displayed “a complete disregard for right and wrong,” going through with the scheme not once, but twice. “This disrespect of right and wrong deserves a meaningful sentence of imprisonment,” she said. The couple worked with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme — Rick Singer— to pay half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them had they gone to trial. Investigators recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to secure admission with fake athletic profiles depicting their children as star rowers. Prosecutors said the couple allowed the girls “to become complicit in crime,” instructing them to pose on rowing machines for photos — Singer told them he needed a picture of their older daughter looking “like a real athlete” — and warning their younger daughter not to say too much to her high school counselor. Giannulli angrily confronted the counselor for questioning their crew credentials, the counselor wrote in notes detailed in court documents. Singer forwarded them a letter saying their younger daughter was let in because of her “potential to make a significant contribution to the intercollegiate athletic program,” prosecutors wrote. According to court filings, Loughlin responded: “This is wonderful news! (high-five emoji).” Loughlin's lawyer said she had little direct communication with Singer and never saw the fraudulent athletic profiles made for the teens. "Of all the parents charged, not a single one had less active participation in the scheme than Lori," Trach said. Giannulli’s and Loughlin’s prison terms are in line with the sentences other parents who have pleaded guilty in the case have gotten so far. The harshest punishment has gone to Douglas Hodge, a former CEO of a top investment company, who got nine months for paying bribes totaling $850,000 to get four of his children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown University as athletic recruits. Huffman served nearly two weeks behind bars last year after admitting to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

