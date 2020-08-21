Advertisement

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.
A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

German doctors: Russia’s Navalny fit enough to fly to Berlin

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
German doctors have examined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital, and say he is fit enough to be flown to Berlin for treatment on a special medical plane, a charity representative says.

National

Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

Back To School

University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

State

Fans not allowed to attend NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced this morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

Back To School

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."

National

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.