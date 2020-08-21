Fans not allowed to attend NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced this morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR and Richmond race officials say they worked closely with public health experts as well as state and federal officials to reach this difficult decision.

Race weekend is set to kick-off Sept. 10 and will be televised nationally on NBCSN.

If you are a ticketholder for the fall races you will automatically get a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid by next Friday.

