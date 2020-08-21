First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat continues into tonight and Saturday

(WHSV) - A stationary front just to our south will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with heavy rain at times. This will bring the threat for flash flooding through Saturday.

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to slowly move through the area this evening and into the overnight hours. Just after midnight, showers and thunderstorms will become very isolated as patchy fog develops for the very late overnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Heavy rainfall in any storm can lead to localized flooding. This will continue to be a factor into Saturday.

Scattered storms will hang around for much of the night with areas of patchy fog late. Overnight lows in the 60s. (WHSV)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro until 6 AM. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day again for slow moving showers and storms. We will start out the day mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible between 10 am and 2 pm. After 2 pm, showers and thunderstorms become more scattered. Any slow moving showers and storms could bring flash flooding. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. By sunset, showers and thunderstorms will become more isolated. The threat for isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue until around midnight Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will hang around the area for Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times bringing the threat for flash flooding. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm later in the day, but this will not be widespread. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s, very comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds, warm and pleasant with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. A mild night, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

