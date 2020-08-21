First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms

(WHSV) - An upper level disturbance will approach the area today and linger through the weekend, more slow moving showers and storms. Temperatures heat up again into next week with highs pressure in control.

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms. A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Turning mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible for the morning but more widespread activity for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and feeling more humid. Likely a few waves of rain continue overnight. There will be breaks in the rain but activity will be fairly widespread. Temperatures dropping into at least the low 70s with rain, lows overnight in the mid 60s.

Slow moving showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening (Noon through midnight). (WHSV)

Heavy rainfall in any storm can lead to localized flooding. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out but the bigger concern is heavy rainfall in some spots.

Heavy rain is the biggest threat with any activity today. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out though. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms. A mild start in the 60s but staying cloudy and still rather warm for the day. An isolated shower in the morning, slow moving scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Localized flooding possible, especially for those areas that see several rounds of activity. Not continuous though, there will be breaks in the activity. Otherwise a warm day, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild and very comfortable overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s with fog.

Slow moving scattered showers and storms will develop on Saturday. Localized flooding is a concern once again. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm later in the day, but this will not be widespread. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s, very comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds, warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. A mild night, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

