Golden State Killer set for multiple life prison sentences

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif., Monday June 29, 2020. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and other charges 40 years after a sadistic series of assaults and slayings in California. He faces sentencing this week.
Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif., Monday June 29, 2020. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and other charges 40 years after a sadistic series of assaults and slayings in California. He faces sentencing this week.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer once sworn to protect the public faces multiple consecutive life prison sentences Friday.

He was ultimately unmasked as the mysterious Golden State Killer who eluded his fellow investigators for four decades.

Joseph James DeAngelo, now age 74, will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

He also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Prosecutors called his more than decade-long spate of crime “simply staggering,” encompassing 87 victims in 11 California counties.

