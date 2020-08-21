Advertisement

Gov. Northam awards Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority for environmental excellence

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards, one of which was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority, Enhanced Biosolids Reuse and Reduction Project.

The project increases the quality of biosolids through thermal drying using recovered heat and increased digester gas to reduce hauling and increase disposal options. It was one of the gold medal award winners.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the winners were based on criteria including environmental benefit, stakeholder involvement, public outreach, transferability and innovativeness. Twelve winners were chosen, along with one honorable mention.

“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards highlight that everyone has a role in protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources,” Gov. Northam said in the press release. “While our administration has made significant progress in restoring the health of the Chesapeake Bay, protecting fish and wildlife, and addressing climate change and environmental justice, we know that the challenges we face today cannot be solved by the government alone. It is people, organizations, towns and businesses like those we are recognizing today that help us accomplish our shared goals.”

Among the other gold medal winners are the City of Hopewell’s Hopewell Riverwalk; Fairfax County Public Schools’ Get2Green program; Neabsco Regional Park’s Neabsco Creek Boardwalk; the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Stewardship, Restoration and Public Engagement at Roundabout Meadows; and Virginia Clean Cities’ Clean Fuels Advancement in Virginia.

