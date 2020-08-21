Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds residents to utilize smoke alarms

If your smoke alarm is intermittently beeping, its batteries need to be replaced.
If your smoke alarm is intermittently beeping, its batteries need to be replaced.(Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By Madison Greer
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After two residential structure fires in Harrisonburg called the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) into action within the past few days, the HFD is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms.

According to a news release from the HFD, almost three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms.

“The speed of fire is more rapid than people can imagine,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said in the release. “That’s why the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”

The HFD says that it is important to understand how your smoke alarm functions. If you hear an intermittent beep from your smoke alarm, it means your battery needs to be replaced.

It is also important that everyone in your household knows an escape route if a fire occurs. The HFD suggests drawing a map of your house that shows all doors and windows and knowing at least two ways out of every room, if possible.

You might also want to have a designated meeting spot outside of your house where every in the house can meet if a fire starts inside. The HFD says to practice this plan twice a year, preferably at night, which is when most house fires occur.

If you have questions about fire safety or need help with your smoke alarm, you can call the Harrisonburg Fire Department at 540-432-7703.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes in Augusta Co.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 near mile marker 90

Local

Gov. Northam awards Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority for environmental excellence

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards, one of which was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority, Enhanced Biosolids Reuse and Reduction Project.

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports larceny investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a larceny investigation.

Local

Recovering Greene Co. dog to receive more treatment in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Champ, a previously starving and underweight dog recovering at the Greene County Animal Shelter, is starting a new journey on his road to recovery.

Latest News

Local

Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 Testing Events

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 4 - Greg Madia (part 1)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 4 - Greg Madia (part 1)

Local

Two free COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The testing events will be by appointment only, and those who want to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

Back To School

University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

State

Fans not allowed to attend NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced this morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."