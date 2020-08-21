Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds residents to utilize smoke alarms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After two residential structure fires in Harrisonburg called the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) into action within the past few days, the HFD is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms.

According to a news release from the HFD, almost three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms.

“The speed of fire is more rapid than people can imagine,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said in the release. “That’s why the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”

The HFD says that it is important to understand how your smoke alarm functions. If you hear an intermittent beep from your smoke alarm, it means your battery needs to be replaced.

It is also important that everyone in your household knows an escape route if a fire occurs. The HFD suggests drawing a map of your house that shows all doors and windows and knowing at least two ways out of every room, if possible.

You might also want to have a designated meeting spot outside of your house where every in the house can meet if a fire starts inside. The HFD says to practice this plan twice a year, preferably at night, which is when most house fires occur.

If you have questions about fire safety or need help with your smoke alarm, you can call the Harrisonburg Fire Department at 540-432-7703.

