In-person Waynesboro City Council meetings to resume

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — In-person Waynesboro City Council meetings will resume on Monday, Aug. 24 with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

According to a press release from the City of Waynesboro, if you plan on attending a council meeting, you should wear a mask at all times and get your temperature taken when you enter the building. If you feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you will not be permitted to enter.

You should also plan to sit at least six feet away from others during the meeting. Capacity will be limited to 14 people, and overflow will be moved to the hallway, according to the release.

The release also says that citizens are permitted to address the council at the podium, and the council will also accept phone comments during the public comment portion of the meetings. If you’d like to call, you can dial 844-844-9200.

Meetings will take place at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building starting on Monday, Aug. 24, and will continue in that location unless otherwise noted. You can also watch meetings on the city’s government access channel and the City of Waynesboro’s YouTube channel.

You can view meeting agendas here.

