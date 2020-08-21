JMU grad has Facebook and football to thank for helping him meet his fiancée

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lawrence Smith is a James Madison University graduate in the Class of 2016.

Smith found some friends through the Facebook group “FCS Fans Nation,” a group for college football fans. But, those new friends lived across the country in Washington state.

He found himself going to a national championship game with them and was introduced to Schaelyn, his now-fiancée. He remembers when his friends wanted to introduce them.

“You know, I’ve got this great girl that I want to introduce you to,’ and I’m like ‘yeah, but she lives on the other side of the country, you know that’s not realistic.’ But, we made it work and it’s been great,” Smith said.

Lawrence said he has football to thank for a lot of things in his life. “I have football to thank for a lot of aspects of my life. Which is funny because I’ve never played a down of football in my life other than, you know, in the backyard with my brothers,” Smith said.

He now lives in Washington and said he and Schaelyn do not have a set wedding date in mind, but are enjoying their engagement.

