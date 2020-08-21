Less poll workers possible for upcoming election

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 continues to make its impacts everywhere including this upcoming general election.

The vice chair of Harrisonburg’s city electoral board said some older poll workers did not work the June primary because they live in retirement communities and would have had to quarantine upon return from working.

Despite a few poll workers that may not return for November’s election, the electoral board is not concerned.

“I think we at the moment have plenty of volunteers.. we’re getting more but we will have enough volunteers to take care of the job,” said Bill Ney, vice chair of Harrisonburg Electoral Board.

Ney says the 45 day period between September 18th and October 31st where people can come in to City Hall and vote early will help ease any issues come actual Election Day. Officials say voting early is a great way to avoid crowds and keep socially distanced.

