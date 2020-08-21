Mary Baldwin welcomes students back to campus

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin welcomed students back to campus this month. With the “Back to Baldwin” plan, university officials said they are confident in the university’s ability to keep students safe.

MBU started the semester with in-person learning and students on campus. Mary Baldwin University president, Dr. Pamela Fox said that they had been working on the plan for four months.

“We’ve been successfully operating the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences with in-person classes with no COVID cases there since June. Our plan has been tested and refined and evolved, so as our residential undergraduates come back we feel very confident in how it’s been tested and put together, ” Dr. Fox explained.

The plan includes social distancing throughout the campus, contact tracing and the campus has its own testing capabilities.

“We are relatively small. We’re close-knit. Everyone knows that it is in our hands mutually, that this is shared responsibility for ourselves and holding everybody accountable,” Dr. Fox said.

The university has made it clear that the plan can change and that it will continue to follow state, local and federal guidelines.

