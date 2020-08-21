Advertisement

Mary Baldwin welcomes students back to campus

With the “Back to Baldwin” plan, university officials said they are confident in the university’s ability to keep students safe.
With the “Back to Baldwin” plan, university officials said they are confident in the university’s ability to keep students safe.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin welcomed students back to campus this month. With the “Back to Baldwin” plan, university officials said they are confident in the university’s ability to keep students safe.

MBU started the semester with in-person learning and students on campus. Mary Baldwin University president, Dr. Pamela Fox said that they had been working on the plan for four months.

“We’ve been successfully operating the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences with in-person classes with no COVID cases there since June. Our plan has been tested and refined and evolved, so as our residential undergraduates come back we feel very confident in how it’s been tested and put together, ” Dr. Fox explained.

The plan includes social distancing throughout the campus, contact tracing and the campus has its own testing capabilities.

“We are relatively small. We’re close-knit. Everyone knows that it is in our hands mutually, that this is shared responsibility for ourselves and holding everybody accountable,” Dr. Fox said.

The university has made it clear that the plan can change and that it will continue to follow state, local and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools partners with community to create public hot spot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
Students in Shenandoah County will be headed back to class virtually on Aug. 31, and the school division is making sure to keep families and students connected in different ways.

Back To School

WVDHHR, Department of Education release guidance on responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Health leaders laid out the guidelines from one COVID-19 case to a large scale outbreak.

Back To School

Waynesboro Schools encourage families to pay their past meals debt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Waynesboro Public Schools will be offering free meals for its students this year through the Community Eligibility Provision but past school meals debt is still due.

Back To School

University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

Latest News

Back To School

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."

Back To School

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
“EduCamp” is planning a socially distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Back To School

Virginia Department of Education expands online learning system

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Department of Education says that every teacher in public schools across the commonwealth will be able to host virtual classes through its online learning system, Virtual Virginia.

Back To School

25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.

Back To School

Plains Elementary transforms cafeteria into pre-K classroom to accommodate social distancing guidelines

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The first challenge teachers at Plains Elementary School encountered was not having enough space in classrooms to socially distance students, so PES teachers collaborated to turn the school’s cafeteria into one big Pre-K classroom.

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.