Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanetta Springs is offering a childcare service for grades 3 through 8 this fall semester.

Massanetta Spring’s “EduCamp” is planning a socially-distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Clayton Rascoe, the Executive Director of Massanetta Springs, said they’ve been looking for ways to reach out and serve the community.

“We started hearing from folks with virtual schooling and parents needing to return to work, [they] need an environment where a child could have high-speed Internet and be socially distanced and still be able to interact a little bit with their peers but do so in a safe environment,” Rascoe said.

Students must wear face masks. They must also bring their own devices, lunch, and snacks.

Rascoe said counselors will lead recreational activities, outdoors if weather permitting, and supervise during virtual learning time.

“What you can expect is for the dedicated time that the school systems have set aside for virtual instruction,” Rascoe said. “We have upgraded our internet to one gigabyte per second so that we can have multiple students on their devices at the same time.”

Registration for EduCamp opens Friday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on registration, fees and daily schedules, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.