Advertisement

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

“EduCamp” is planning a socially distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
“EduCamp” is planning a socially distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanetta Springs is offering a childcare service for grades 3 through 8 this fall semester.

Massanetta Spring’s “EduCamp” is planning a socially-distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Clayton Rascoe, the Executive Director of Massanetta Springs, said they’ve been looking for ways to reach out and serve the community.

“We started hearing from folks with virtual schooling and parents needing to return to work, [they] need an environment where a child could have high-speed Internet and be socially distanced and still be able to interact a little bit with their peers but do so in a safe environment,” Rascoe said.

Students must wear face masks. They must also bring their own devices, lunch, and snacks.

Rascoe said counselors will lead recreational activities, outdoors if weather permitting, and supervise during virtual learning time.

“What you can expect is for the dedicated time that the school systems have set aside for virtual instruction,” Rascoe said. “We have upgraded our internet to one gigabyte per second so that we can have multiple students on their devices at the same time.”

Registration for EduCamp opens Friday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on registration, fees and daily schedules, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staunton couple rebuilding their home after foundation was destroyed by flooding

Updated: moments ago
With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade. On August 8, their basement flooded, causing the foundation of the home to collapse. That night, Cindy could not believe what had happened. “I just thought its worse than I could have imagined and I thought our house is going to fall down,” Cindy said. Investigators were unsure if the house would stand through the night so the couple was told to evacuate. “They told us if we walked incredibly gently we could walk back in the house get a few things, in a suitcase, and get back out. They said don’t jiggle the house a bit,” Cindy explained. Once it was safe to return, the Hickman’s began the journey to rebuild. A friend of Julian’s who had been experiencing his own hardships came by to draft up a plan. “After a few hours, he was really tired and he was exhausted and needed to leave. He went out to his truck and then 20 minutes, later he shows back up and says, ‘I thought of something.’ He did that three times the whole day,” Julian explained. Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have stepped up to help the Hickman’s. Their GoFundMe page has already raised more than $6,000.

News

EMU delays move-in after four student leaders test positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information. In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Fred Kniss, Provost for the university, said these students returned to campus last weekend for leadership training with the university. He said because these students would normally come into contact with many others due to their responsibilities they preemptively tested those students. The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution. “Because these are student life and residence life staff that were involved in the training, in order to have a smooth, healthy, and successful move-in we really felt that we should wait until after the quarantine period,” Kniss said. Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith. All undergraduate classes will begin online starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6. According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days. “We realize Harrisonburg is a welcoming town to many university students,” Kniss said. “We want to do everything we can to keep Harrisonburg a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”

State

Va. housing market sees first rebound since pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
According to the Virginia Realtors July 2020 Home Sales Report, there were 14,581 home sales statewide, up nearly 11 percent over June 2020 sales.

Local

Valley Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there’s still time

Updated: 32 minutes ago
In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.

Latest News

Local

Woodstock man in custody following an officer-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - a girl & her champion goat

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - the baby duck slide

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

EMU delays move-in after four student leaders test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information. In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Fred Kniss, Provost for the university, said these students returned to campus last weekend for leadership training with the university. He said because these students would normally come into contact with many others due to their responsibilities they preemptively tested those students. The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution. “Because these are student life and residence life staff that were involved in the training, in order to have a smooth, healthy, and successful move-in we really felt that we should wait until after the quarantine period,” Kniss said. Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith. All undergraduate classes will begin online starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6. According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days. “We realize Harrisonburg is a welcoming town to many university students,” Kniss said. “We want to do everything we can to keep Harrisonburg a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”

News

Petition started to get former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner back in business

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shenandoah Harley-Davidson closed its doors permanently on Aug. 18. Now, community members are working to get a former dealership owner back in the business. "The slate inside when you walk in is the slate from my mom and dad's train depot roof growing up," Bob Ladd, the owner of the building, said. Ladd designed and built the building where the Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership sits, which he owned from January 1998 to October of 2011. The economy started taking a downturn in 2008, which led Ladd to sell the dealership. "From 16.7 million in 2007 to 11 million in 2009. And by the time I sold the business in 2011, it was down to about 9 million a year," Ladd said. Over the years, Shenandoah Harley-Davidson became more than just a dealership. "We used to do memorials here, we've done weddings here. We've done celebrations of life here. People got attached to this. It was really a part of their life," Ladd said. The dealership also hosted many big entertainment and charity events. "We did a thing called Freedom Relief Rides," Ladd said. "I thought, I can do more than write a check." For its first year, people raised money that would go toward relief agencies that served Pentagon victims' families in order to be a part of a ride from Shenandoah Harley-Davidson to the Pentagon. 425 motorcycles left the dealership with 28 police bike escorts, making their way to Washington D.C. raising $27,001. "I don't think there's anything finer than a solider, and I don't think there's anything sadder than a battered family member, especially a child, so we were really involved with New Direction here and other agencies and charities," Ladd said. Shenandoah Harley-Davidson was a major destination for riders in the Valley, and with it being located right off the I-81, it attracted riders from all over the country and even the world who were passing through. Now with the dealership closed, community members have started a petition to get Ladd back in the business. So far, it has reached over 1,000 signatures. "We'd like to have four to five thousand to really make an impression on Harley-Davidson to show them how important it is to not only have a Harley-Davidson dealership back here but also to have Bob Ladd back here," Ginger Ham, who helped start the petition, said. Ladd said he really enjoyed his time owning the business, and he's doing his best to get the dealership back up and running. “Not even a dream come true. I’ve never dreamed this big. It was just thoughts that evolved and I want to do it all over again,” Ladd said. Community members said it might not be easy to start the business back up, but they said Ladd is always up for a challenge. “It won’t sit here empty, but he’ll do something with it. I’d like to see a Harley dealership back here, but if it all falls through, I’ll support whatever he does.”

Local

Less poll workers possible for upcoming election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
COVID-19 continues to make its impacts everywhere including this upcoming general election.