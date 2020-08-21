Move-in begins for James Madison University students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”FrOGs,” first year orientation guides, are a staple of James Madison University. They assist new students with moving-in and getting acquainted with the university. But, this year is different.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot different because of how many people are moving in at different times, but we’re going to try to make them as comfortable as they are even during the pandemic. And, just make sure they get the best experience out of everything,” Ciara McMillin, a FrOG, said.

Each student was given a staggered move-in time to allow for spacing and FrOGs were not able to help with the physical move-in process.

“We’re watching the families move in. We want to help them, but safety is the number one priority so we can’t get too close to them, can’t carry stuff in like we usually would. So I feel bad, but we’re trying to make it as safe as possible,” Greg Martin, another FrOG, said.

Due to spread out move-in times, some students won’t have their roommate yet.

“We’re really gonna be like their first friends on campus. So, I think it’s important for us to like, it’s kind of like we can create a more special bond cause like they don’t have that roommate they can go back to,” Claire Shiflet, FrOG, said.

The Giorgio family traveled from New York for move-in.

“It didn’t take us a long time at all to get stuff in. I packed lighter than I thought I would. So, just in case,” Alyson Giorgio and her mother Christine Giorgio said.

Alyson Giorgio says she is looking forward to her first year of college.

“I’m excited. I know it’s going to be different, so I’m a little nervous about some changes, but I’ll get used to it eventually,” Alyson said.

Move-in for first-year students will continue through Monday.

