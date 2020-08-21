New Market bank robber sentenced to 12 months in jail

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, 50-year-old George Giovanna Wood was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being charged with robbing the Sona Bank in New Market earlier this year.

Wood entered two Alford Pleas in Shenandoah County Circuit Court last month for both charges of robbing a bank and larceny of checks more than $500.

An Alford Plea in Virginia is when a person does not admit to the criminal act but admits there is enough evidence to find them guilty.

Judge Dennis Hupp sentenced Wood to two five year sentences in state prison and two 12-month sentences in jail. Both five-year sentences were suspended.

Wood is held at the Rhappohanock Shenandoah Regional Jail where he will serve both 12-month sentences concurrently.

He will receive some credit for time already served since earlier this year.

On January 23, Wood walked into the bank off of South Congress Street and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He later took the money and drove from the scene and was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office three days later.

