Recovering Greene Co. dog to receive more treatment in Michigan

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A previously starving and underweight dog recovering at the Greene County Animal Shelter is starting a new journey on his road to recovery.

Staff at the shelter says Champ only weighed about 20 pounds and was unable to walk or lift his head when he came to them about two weeks ago. In a Facebook post Thursday, August 20, the shelter says the dog has regained some weight and is walking again, and thanked folks for donations.

CHAMP HAS BEEN RESCUED!! We deal with dogs everyday but our Champion Champ is a guy we will never ever forget.... Champ... Posted by The Greene County Animal Shelter of Virginia on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Champ headed to Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue in Michigan, where he will continue to get the help he needs. There, they hope to find him a loving forever home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Greene County Animal Shelter cover the costs of Champ’s treatments and 12-day veterinarian stay.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it made an animal cruelty arrest Monday, August 17, but has not released any additional information at this time.

