Advertisement

Recovering Greene Co. dog to receive more treatment in Michigan

GoFundMe page for Champ.
GoFundMe page for Champ.(GoFundMe)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A previously starving and underweight dog recovering at the Greene County Animal Shelter is starting a new journey on his road to recovery.

Staff at the shelter says Champ only weighed about 20 pounds and was unable to walk or lift his head when he came to them about two weeks ago. In a Facebook post Thursday, August 20, the shelter says the dog has regained some weight and is walking again, and thanked folks for donations.

CHAMP HAS BEEN RESCUED!! We deal with dogs everyday but our Champion Champ is a guy we will never ever forget.... Champ...

Posted by The Greene County Animal Shelter of Virginia on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Champ headed to Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue in Michigan, where he will continue to get the help he needs. There, they hope to find him a loving forever home.

GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Greene County Animal Shelter cover the costs of Champ’s treatments and 12-day veterinarian stay.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it made an animal cruelty arrest Monday, August 17, but has not released any additional information at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 Testing Events

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 4 - Greg Madia (part 1)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 4 - Greg Madia (part 1)

Local

Two free COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The testing events will be by appointment only, and those who want to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

Back To School

University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

Latest News

State

Fans not allowed to attend NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced this morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 978 on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, August 21, Virginia has had 109,882 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

2020 RCBL Finals - Game 2

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
2020 RCBL Finals - Game 2

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wanted: April Marie May

Updated: 13 hours ago
April Marie May, 35, is wanted by the local police. May is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for larceny and a probation violation stemming from a pair of possession of a controlled substance charges. She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.