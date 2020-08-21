Skipping Rock Beer to donate to Staunton Creative Community Fund

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Skipping Rock Beer Co. held a fundraiser to donate one thousand dollars from the day’s proceeds to the Staunton community impacted by the floods on August 8.

The brewery will offer live music, indoor and outdoor seating. Skipping Rock Beer took to social media to spread the word.

Jason McCall, the president and co-founder of Skipping Rock Beer Co. says he is excited to support the local community.

“We consider downtown Staunton and our friends in Staunton, family. So we come together as a family when there’s a crisis, this is one of those things and we just want to give back and help them,” McCall said.

The funds will be donated to the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

