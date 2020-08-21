Staunton approves removal of Stonewall Jackson Hotel sign

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The city of Staunton approved a certificate of appropriateness to complete the sign removal at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel on Friday.

According to a statement on the City of Staunton’s website, “the decision to issue the certificate... was guided by the city’s long-established practice for city staff to review and administratively act on [Certificate of Appropriateness] applications for signs in the city’s historic districts without submission to the entire Historic Preservation Commission, as permitted by the Staunton City Code.”

The statement goes on to say that based on the review and analysis on the sign, Staunton’s Zoning Administrator, Rodney Rhodes, and Rank Strassler, an expert in historic preservation with the Historic Staunton Foundation, noted the following about the Stonewall Jackson Hotel’s signage:

While the current sign is prominent in contemporary local memory, it is relatively new compared to the history of the hotel and the historic district. Architecturally, the sign does not reflect or relate the overall design and significance of the historic building or district.

The sign was not constructed during a period of significance for the historic district. With remnants of the 18th century and early to mid-19th century, the majority of downtown architecture reflects a period of prosperity between the 1870′s through the 1920′s.

The roof top sign dates to the early 1960′s, when downtown Staunton experienced a well-documented period of decline through Urban Renewal demolition, and with attempts to modernize storefronts. Modernization included metal façade coverings, boarding over windows, installing cement stucco awnings, and overuse of internally lighted signage in an attempt to compete with the look of new business construction at the outskirts of the community.

They also noted that the sign type, location and size do not reflect the adopted guidelines for the Beverly Historic District and that the sign is not significant as a historic sign for its age and in relation to the overall architectural importance of the hotel and historic district.

You can read the full statement here.

