Timeout with TJ: Episode 4 - Greg Madia (part 1)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 4 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with Greg Madia, the JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record. TJ and Greg discuss the Dukes preparing for a spring season, the quarterback battle, and the issues JMU had trying to schedule games for a 2020 fall season.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify or listen to it here: https://whsvsportspodcast.podbean.com/e/episode-4-greg-madia-part-1/

