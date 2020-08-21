TSA collects nearly $1 million in unclaimed money passengers left behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration says they collected $925,030.44 in unclaimed money that passengers left behind at airport security checkpoints during the 2019 Fiscal Year. At least $18,899.09 was collected in foreign currency.

The money consisted of loose change and paper currency that passengers removed from their pockets and left behind in a bin during the security screening process at TSA checkpoints.

The amount found during FY19, which ended September 30, 2019, marked a decrease in the amount of unclaimed money collected in FY18 when $960,105.49 was left behind.

The top five airports where passengers have left the most money behind were:

John F. Kennedy International Airport - $98,110

San Francisco International Airport - $52,668.70

Miami International Airport - $47,694.03

McCarran International Airport - $44,401.76

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - $40,218.19

When passengers approach the checkpoint, all items from pockets must be removed, including wallets and loose change.

TSA recommends that travelers place those items directly into their carry-on bags so that they will not accidentally leave anything behind in a bin.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.